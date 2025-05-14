Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,372 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,375 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,739,788,000 after acquiring an additional 151,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,553,035,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,314,215 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,363,125,000 after acquiring an additional 672,919 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,059,119 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,805,009,000 after acquiring an additional 696,172 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,496,967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,555,031,000 after acquiring an additional 133,556 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Mizuho cut their price objective on Adobe from $620.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Summit Redstone set a $410.00 price objective on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Adobe from $551.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.88.

Adobe Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $397.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $377.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $435.54. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.01 and a 1 year high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

