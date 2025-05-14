Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Increased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 133.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,761,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,951,353,000 after acquiring an additional 380,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,379,568,000 after purchasing an additional 627,422 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,594,216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,763,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,527,867,000 after purchasing an additional 631,761 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,641,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,500,141,000 after buying an additional 346,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of HON opened at $218.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.60 and a 200-day moving average of $215.44.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.