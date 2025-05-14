701,522 Shares in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Acquired by Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 701,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iQIYI as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQ. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the third quarter worth $164,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 16.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 173,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 23,926 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,357,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 246,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 56,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQ opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $919.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. iQIYI had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $3.00 to $2.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC raised shares of iQIYI from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.15 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of iQIYI from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.91.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

