Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $11,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 29,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 1,060.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 281,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,709,000 after purchasing an additional 257,633 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,951,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,415,000 after purchasing an additional 194,658 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $127.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.39.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.88.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

