What is Noble Financial’s Forecast for MariMed Q2 Earnings?

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MariMed in a research note issued on Monday, May 12th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Noble Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Noble Financial also issued estimates for MariMed’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

MariMed Stock Performance

Shares of MRMD stock opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 3.15. MariMed has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.55.

MariMed Company Profile

MariMed ( OTCMKTS:MRMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.33 million. MariMed had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 10.97%.

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature’s Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby’s Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand.

