USDD Tops 1-Day Volume of $19.19 Million (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 13th. One USDD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00000964 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDD has a total market capitalization of $39.55 million and $19.19 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDD has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103,426.95 or 0.99645942 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $102,755.81 or 0.98999337 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

USDD Token Profile

USDD’s launch date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 351,565,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,537,032 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDD is usdd.io.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.