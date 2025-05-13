UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Needham Investment Management LLC

Needham Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Sharp acquired 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.30 per share, for a total transaction of $160,039.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,039.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $35.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.18.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.41. UGI had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. UGI’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

