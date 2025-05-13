TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 765,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 306,060 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $70,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 1,428.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,743,000 after buying an additional 211,934 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 54,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 27,941 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion Stock Up 6.6%

TRU opened at $91.81 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $66.38 and a 52 week high of $113.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.88, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 15.85%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.47%.

TransUnion declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In related news, EVP Venkat Achanta sold 1,821 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $174,342.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,095,112.82. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $82,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,337,563.28. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,021 shares of company stock worth $359,761 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

