Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 450.92 ($5.94) and traded as low as GBX 445 ($5.86). Tracsis shares last traded at GBX 450 ($5.93), with a volume of 82,867 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Tracsis from GBX 1,150 ($15.15) to GBX 550 ($7.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Get Tracsis alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tracsis

Tracsis Trading Down 0.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 363.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 450.92. The company has a market capitalization of £135.77 million, a PE ratio of 276.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Tracsis (LON:TRCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported GBX 7.79 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Tracsis had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 0.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tracsis plc will post 38.5149202 EPS for the current year.

About Tracsis

(Get Free Report)

Tracsis plc is a technology company and a leading provider of software and hardware products, data capture and data analytics/GIS services for the rail, traffic data and wider transport industries.

Tracsis’s products and services are widely used to increase efficiency, reduce cost and risk, improve operational and asset performance, improve safety management and decision making capabilities and improve the overall end-user experience for clients and customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tracsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tracsis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.