The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,207,000. Interval Partners LP raised its stake in Williams Companies by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 79,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 50,273 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 521,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMB. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Williams Companies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Chad A. Teply sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $1,467,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,511,890.08. This trade represents a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry C. Larsen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $455,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,229.10. The trade was a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,583 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,278. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $57.04 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.76. The firm has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.66.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.95%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

