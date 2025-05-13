Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Position Decreased by OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd

OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,595,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,153,691 shares during the period. Tencent Music Entertainment Group comprises approximately 2.3% of OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $18,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TME. Mizuho upped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

