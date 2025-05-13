Telsey Advisory Group Predicts BRLT FY2026 Earnings

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Brilliant Earth Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brilliant Earth Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Up 3.0%

BRLT stock opened at $1.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.54 million, a P/E ratio of 52.18 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. Brilliant Earth Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $93.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.42 million. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 0.50%.

Institutional Trading of Brilliant Earth Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Impact Investors Inc acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sharon Dziesietnik sold 20,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 371,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,993.50. This represents a 5.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. The company’s product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. It sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

