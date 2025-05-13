Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Upgraded by Desjardins to Moderate Buy Rating

Desjardins upgraded shares of Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

TVE has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James raised Tamarack Valley Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.72.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TVE

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

Tamarack Valley Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of TVE opened at C$4.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.49. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.10 and a twelve month high of C$5.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0127 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 38.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Spitzer bought 31,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,017.15. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt purchased 84,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.55 per share, with a total value of C$385,539.70. Insiders have purchased a total of 223,384 shares of company stock worth $900,589 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

(Get Free Report)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.