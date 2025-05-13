Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.350-4.350 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.0 billion.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Suzuki Motor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Shares of Suzuki Motor stock opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.23. Suzuki Motor has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. On average, research analysts anticipate that Suzuki Motor will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

