Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.350-4.350 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.0 billion.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Suzuki Motor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th.
Suzuki Motor Stock Performance
Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. On average, research analysts anticipate that Suzuki Motor will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Suzuki Motor
Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.
