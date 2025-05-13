Sidoti Csr Issues Positive Outlook for HNI Earnings

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HNI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 8th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for HNI’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for HNI’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Get HNI alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

HNI Trading Up 2.8%

HNI stock opened at $48.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average is $48.51. HNI has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $58.42.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. HNI had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $599.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HNI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HNI

In other HNI news, insider Brian Scott Smith sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $27,744.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at $718,260.60. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HNI

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in HNI during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 649.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 3,984.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.