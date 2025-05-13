Q2 Earnings Forecast for Enbridge Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enbridge in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 11th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup set a C$75.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$66.00.

Enbridge Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$62.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$62.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$135.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$47.41 and a twelve month high of C$65.62.

Enbridge Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 118.98%.

Insider Transactions at Enbridge

In other news, Senior Officer Michele Eva Harradence bought 5,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$62.53 per share, with a total value of C$366,238.21. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Allan Akman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$61.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,240.00. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Enbridge

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge owns extensive midstream assets that transport hydrocarbons across the U.S. and Canada. Its pipeline network consists of the Canadian Mainline system, regional oil sands pipelines, and natural gas pipelines. The company also owns and operates a regulated natural gas utility and Canada’s largest natural gas distribution company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.