Osmosis Trading 23.2% Higher This Week (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Osmosis has a total market capitalization of $188.11 million and $11.56 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Osmosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Osmosis has traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Osmosis Coin Profile

Osmosis launched on June 18th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 997,039,050 coins and its circulating supply is 726,739,297 coins. Osmosis’ official message board is forum.osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone. The Reddit community for Osmosis is https://reddit.com/r/osmosislab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

