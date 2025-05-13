Obermeyer Wealth Partners Boosts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $13,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $546.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.21.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $495.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.10. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $515.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.72%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. This represents a 24.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

