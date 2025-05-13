Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.50 and traded as low as $10.02. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 340,248 shares trading hands.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%.
About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.
