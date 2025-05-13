Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.50 and traded as low as $10.02. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 340,248 shares trading hands.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50.

Get Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRK. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 50,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 457,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 41,370 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 175,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 35,587 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.