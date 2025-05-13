Needham Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 150.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $57,380,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $47,585,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,242,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,243,000 after buying an additional 225,283 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 270,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,188,000 after acquiring an additional 107,397 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $136.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.10 and a 1 year high of $228.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.03. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NSIT shares. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $205.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

