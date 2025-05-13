Napa Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 15,398 Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XLG. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5,930.2% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 28,403,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,021,000 after buying an additional 27,932,132 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,591,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,775,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,362,000 after buying an additional 1,795,590 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,703,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,858,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $51.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.44 and a 200-day moving average of $48.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.