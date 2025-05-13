Meridiem Capital Partners LP Invests $7.32 Million in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Meridiem Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 129,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSCC. LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,890.4% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 273,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,508,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 740.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,357,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,624 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 197.7% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 128,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 85,609 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 124,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 29,015 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $60.00 price target on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 12.8%

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.34. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $78.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 127.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $120.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $197,358.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,635.87. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $639,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,538 shares in the company, valued at $7,838,755.86. The trade was a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

