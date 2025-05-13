Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 5.0% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $42,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 177,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $578.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $532.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $428.86 and a 52-week high of $582.23.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total value of $3,813,337.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,292.32. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,900. The trade was a 4.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,207 shares of company stock valued at $12,664,529 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $660.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, March 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.25.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

