Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC

Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 762.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Evan Bayh bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $133.70 per share, with a total value of $133,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,078.50. This trade represents a 1.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ricky D. Hessling acquired 2,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.72 per share, for a total transaction of $269,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,464.64. The trade was a 19.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $158.12 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $115.10 and a 1-year high of $183.31. The firm has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

