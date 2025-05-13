Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC Makes New $813,000 Investment in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000. Carter’s makes up approximately 0.7% of Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Carter’s by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Carter’s by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 26,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Trading Up 5.2%

CRI opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.55. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.04 and a 1-year high of $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $291.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.86 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Carter’s from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Carter’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $36.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Carter’s

Carter’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.