Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,681,000. Atmus Filtration Technologies accounts for 4.9% of Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 21,687 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,839,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $14,877,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,703,000 after purchasing an additional 221,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of NYSE:ATMU opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.81. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average of $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 120.81% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

