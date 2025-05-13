Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,386 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $90,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of ASML by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,243,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ASML by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in ASML by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 81,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,530,000 after purchasing an additional 20,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in ASML by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,934,000 after purchasing an additional 18,523 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $906.00.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $750.20 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $679.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $701.99.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

