Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,253 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $10,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,156,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,562,000 after purchasing an additional 179,743 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,344,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,407,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,573 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,743,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,597,000 after purchasing an additional 447,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,818,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,670,000 after purchasing an additional 343,517 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.06.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, Director George Oliver sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $9,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 904,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,924,768.50. This represents a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $113,361.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 145,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,599,419.44. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 623,290 shares of company stock worth $53,188,746. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 3.7%

JCI stock opened at $95.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $64.31 and a 1-year high of $95.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

