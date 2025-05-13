Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 3,399 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $10,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $709.23 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.86 and a 52-week high of $959.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $574.69 and a 200-day moving average of $618.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $637.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total transaction of $8,412,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,515. This represents a 74.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,400. The trade was a 11.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $644.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price target (down previously from $925.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $779.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.