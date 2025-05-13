iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.3% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Dodds Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of IVV opened at $585.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $552.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $582.48. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.