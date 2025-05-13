International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,520 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 413.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,634,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650,534 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,236,176,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $592,746,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,384,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,839,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,189,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,888 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price objective on International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.50.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.8%

IBM stock opened at $253.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.19. The company has a market cap of $235.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $163.53 and a 12-month high of $266.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 115.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

