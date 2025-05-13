GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Purchased by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,832,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,066 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,537,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,429 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,320,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,777,000 after purchasing an additional 342,819 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,067,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,751,000 after buying an additional 1,252,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $488,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $74.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.28 and its 200-day moving average is $80.48. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.65 and a 1 year high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 2.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

