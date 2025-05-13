FY2026 EPS Estimates for Tecnoglass Boosted by DA Davidson

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Tecnoglass in a report released on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.59 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.58. The consensus estimate for Tecnoglass’ current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 17.82%. Tecnoglass’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

TGLS stock opened at $86.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.85. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $87.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 37.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

