Focus Partners Wealth Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Focus Partners Wealth reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $11,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,514,000 after buying an additional 249,163 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 353,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,267,000 after buying an additional 25,128 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth $72,938,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,611,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,339,000 after buying an additional 59,898 shares during the period.

VONE opened at $265.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52 week low of $218.75 and a 52 week high of $279.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.7943 dividend. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

