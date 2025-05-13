Ethic Inc. Sells 136 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Ethic Inc. cut its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $606,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,515,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,841,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB stock opened at $191.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.93 and a beta of 1.49. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.78 and a fifty-two week high of $379.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.62 and a 200-day moving average of $241.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. China Renaissance assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $351.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut MongoDB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. KeyCorp cut shares of MongoDB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.78.

Get Our Latest Report on MDB

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $52,148.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,103.50. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 18,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $3,207,389.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,597,930.48. This represents a 6.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,423 shares of company stock worth $7,148,369. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.