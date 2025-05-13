Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 64 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $8,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $195,218,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 418.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 307,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,620,000 after purchasing an additional 247,786 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,868,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,647,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 336,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,876,000 after purchasing an additional 149,622 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Stock Up 6.2%

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $378.97 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $299.43 and a 52-week high of $481.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $343.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.72%.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total value of $452,865.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,462.62. The trade was a 21.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $422.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hubbell from $430.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $449.38.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

