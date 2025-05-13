DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 1,912 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 247.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 940.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 3.6%

NASDAQ FANG opened at $142.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.07 and a 200-day moving average of $158.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.87. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 24.46%.

Insider Activity

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Frank D. Tsuru purchased 2,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.51 per share, for a total transaction of $313,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,802.30. This trade represents a 53.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.57.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

