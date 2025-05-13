Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Scotiabank

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.
DCBO has been the topic of several other research reports. Atb Cap Markets raised Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Docebo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial downgraded Docebo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Docebo in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Docebo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Docebo by 207.6% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,372,000 after acquiring an additional 412,403 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Docebo during the fourth quarter worth about $17,163,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Docebo by 4,534.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 322,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,444,000 after acquiring an additional 315,496 shares in the last quarter. TFJ Management LLC bought a new stake in Docebo during the fourth quarter worth about $12,138,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Docebo by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 435,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,504,000 after acquiring an additional 134,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.
Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.
