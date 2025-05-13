ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.74.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock opened at $92.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $122.56.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 379.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,094,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,210,751,000 after buying an additional 31,736,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,826,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,081,491,000 after buying an additional 12,751,120 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $658,981,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,546,706,000 after buying an additional 5,549,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,570,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,544,101,000 after buying an additional 4,211,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

