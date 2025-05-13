Conflux (CFX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $57.28 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Conflux has a market cap of $487.89 million and approximately $57.28 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0964 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Conflux has traded up 34.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00007593 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103,584.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.16 or 0.00387185 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00008281 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.55 or 0.00098976 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.48 or 0.00331510 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00018834 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,061,837,965 coins and its circulating supply is 5,061,833,337 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,061,682,266.17 with 5,061,682,270.96 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.09598046 USD and is down -2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 210 active market(s) with $86,470,009.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.