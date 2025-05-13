BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 113,797 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 394.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 113,797 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 259.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.93.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $60.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average is $42.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.34.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $139.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.98 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 101.60% and a negative return on equity of 193.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In related news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $40,710.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,156.50. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $128,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,014.08. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,405 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,169. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

