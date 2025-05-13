BNP Paribas Financial Markets Makes New $7.36 Million Investment in SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,110,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 1.56% of SNDL at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNDL. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SNDL during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SNDL in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SNDL by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 64,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SNDL in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SNDL in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000.

Separately, ATB Capital upped their target price on SNDL from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Shares of SNDL opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71. SNDL Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $346.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. SNDL had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $142.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that SNDL Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

