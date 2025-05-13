BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 91.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,315 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $7,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 836.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHH stock opened at $126.27 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $157.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.12 and a 200-day moving average of $139.38.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.04). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 472.31%. The company had revenue of $332.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $519,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,797.90. This trade represents a 4.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $257,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,821.60. This trade represents a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.69.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

