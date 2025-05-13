BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $6.63 Million Stock Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 15,449.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497,457 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $6,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 554.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NYSE:TAK opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $15.43. The firm has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.