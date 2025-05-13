Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Invests $2.56 Million in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 193,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 47,490 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 14,831 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 124,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 21,744 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

