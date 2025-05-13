Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total transaction of $169,685.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at $899,275.44. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total value of $5,409,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,063,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,583,622.18. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $693.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.10, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.24. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.52 and a fifty-two week high of $715.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $567.67 and a 200 day moving average of $587.57.
Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $603.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.67 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
