Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,105 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $94,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 88,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,861,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Clark & Stuart Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $845,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADP. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.55.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $309.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.46. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $231.27 and a one year high of $322.84. The company has a market capitalization of $125.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 80.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total value of $458,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,852.74. This trade represents a 11.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total transaction of $140,120.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,682.96. The trade was a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,451 shares of company stock valued at $743,024 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.