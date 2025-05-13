Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.81 EPS

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $2.81, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $542.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.2%

ARWR stock opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average is $17.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ARWR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 14th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $2,269,327.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,773,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,230,110.04. This represents a 3.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 275,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,037 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

