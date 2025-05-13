Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,878,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 679,926 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.60% of Antero Resources worth $65,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in Antero Resources by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Stock Performance

AR stock opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.13 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $42.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $7,952,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,568,000. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Antero Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.39.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Antero Resources

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.