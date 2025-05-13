Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at C$8.02 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$6.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.19. The stock has a market cap of C$4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative return on equity of 19.30% and a negative net margin of 39.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.4650555 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Algonquin Power & Utilities

In related news, Director Randy David Laney bought 9,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.02 per share, with a total value of C$68,803.21. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

